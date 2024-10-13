MNH rightsizing: Proposals finalized, forwarded to Committee

ISLAMABAD: Recommendations with regard to rightsizing in the Ministry of National Health, have been finalized and forwarded to the committee, sources said on Sunday.

The committee on rightsizing will prepare the plan for implementation on recommendations, according to sources.

“The government has decided to maintain the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC),” sources shared.

Sources said that the proposed implementation plan will be presented to the prime minister for approval.

In the PMDC, 98 vacancies of Grade-I to 16 will be terminated, sources said. “The Ministry of Finance will monitor the bank accounts of the PMDC,” sources said.

According to sources, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University will remain continue and it will be transferred to the Islamabad administration.

Moreover, the Health Services Academy and Federal Medical College will not be closed down and these institutions will also be shifted to the capital city’s administration.

Primary Healthcare’s vertical programs will remain continued till continuation of the foreign funding, sources said.

A review of the Pakistan Pharmacy Council will be conducted, drug regulations and the epidemic control department will remain under the health ministry, sources further said.

Medicinces’ price fixing authority will be seperated from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), sources said.

An exclusive presentation will be given to the prime minister on DRAP, sources added.