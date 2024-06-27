Mohammad Zubair wants to join PTI: Raoof Hassan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesman Raoof Hassan said that former Sindh Governor and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohammad Zubair wants to join the Imran Khan-led party, ARY News reported.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Raoof Hassan said that former President Arif Alvi had sent a message that Muhammad Zubair was interested in joining the PTI.

“If Muhammad Zubair is interested in joining the PTI, the PTI founder PTI will make a final decision,” Raoof Hassan added.

The PTI spokesman said that those who left the party during difficult times would hardly be welcomed back in the PTI ranks.

Responding to a possible forward bloc in the party, Raoof Hassan said that there might be a little group of some ‘disgruntled’ MNAs. He however refuted that 27 lawmakers are part forward bloc.

“The PTI is a big party and there might be groups of people,” he added.

The PTI spokesman said that Shahryar Afridi is an integral part of the party and will remain so.

Raoof Hassan said that on Thursday he met the PTI founder who was ‘upset with the behavior of the jail superintendent. He said that Imran Khan is allowed to meet his family only once a week and talk to his children once a month.

Raoof Hassan said that PTI founder made it clear that he would not ‘deal’ with anyone. “Imran Khan said that will come out of jail on merit and there will be no talk with the mandate thieves,” the PTI spokesman added.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer of dialogue was rejected by the PTI founder.