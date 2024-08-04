Monsoon system brings rainfall across country

KARACHI: Widespread rainfall reported across the country as several districts in Sindh received heavy or light rainfall, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sindh’s Hyderabad, Kotri, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Khairpur, Sanghar and Kashmore lashed by rain and low-lying areas submerged under the rainwater.

Atleast two persons including a woman, were killed when rooftop of a house collapsed in Thano Bola Khan in Jamshoro district of Sindh.

Rainwater entered in homes in Karchat and Siri. Several animals were swept away in rainwater. The rooftop of a mosque in Sultan Burfat village collapsed while land link of several villages disrupted with cities.

A cloudy weather prevails in Karachi with drizzling in some areas. The city could receive rain with thunderstorm later today, as per the weather report.

Winds are currently blowing from the southwest at a speed of 9 km per hour.

The current temperature stands at 29 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperature likely to reach to 32 Celsius later in the day. The humidity level has been 82%.

Heavy rain also lashed Baluchistan’s Musakhel, Naseerabad, Sohbatpur and Osta Muhammad areas. The water level has surged in Kotra nullah in district Jhal Magsi’s Gandawah area severing road link of the adjacent areas.

Moreover, the traffic has been suspended for three days after landslides at Kohlu-Sibi National Highway.

The Met Office has forecast rainfall in most of the districts in the country today.