No formula milk can replace mother’s milk: Expert

The secretary-General of Pakistan Pediatric Association, Dr. Khalid Shafi said that no formula milk can replace mother’s milk, ARY New reported.

In an interview with ARY News’ program “Bakhabar Savera”, Dr. Khalid Shafi, emphasized the importance of mother’s milk for newborns. He stressed that no formula can replace the nutrients and benefits of breast milk, and that it is the natural system designed by nature.

Dr. Shafiq highlighted that the high infant mortality rate in Pakistan is due to the lack of proper nutrition and care. He explained that often, newborns are not given the necessary vaccinations, leading to diseases like diarrhea and pneumonia, which can be fatal.

The expert advised that newborns should be given mother’s milk within the first hour of birth and exclusively for the first six months. He emphasized that mother’s milk protects babies from diseases and infections.

Dr. Shafiq also cautioned against the practice of some doctors prescribing formula milk in place of breast milk, calling it a “crime”. He advised mothers to exclusively breastfeed for the first six months and then supplement with homemade solid food until the age of two, avoiding commercial products.