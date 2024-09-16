Suspected mpox patients in Karachi test negative, sent home

Three suspected patients of mpox in Karachi were sent home after testing negative for the disease, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting sources.

These individuals were suspected of contracting mpox after returning to Pakistan from Middle Eastern countries at the Jinnah International Airport, the sources said.

The individuals who showed no symptoms of the disease discharged from the isolation ward of the hospital and allowed to go home.

The two had arrived in Karachi from Jeddah on Saturday, according to the health department.

All three individuals were immediately taken to the Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital and Research Centre, as confirmed by hospital officials.

Currently, there are six confirmed mpox cases in Pakistan, with the majority reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

What is Monkeypox virus?

Monkeypox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus. Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans.

Mpox typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.