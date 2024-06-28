Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Honorary Appoints Muhammad Mustafa Bin Talha as Ambassador-at-Large.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the honorary appointment of Mr. Muhammad Mustafa Bin Talha as Ambassador-at-Large.

This prestigious recognition is a testament to Mustafa bin Talha’s exceptional dedication, hard work, and outstanding achievements in the business world at a remarkably young age. He is CEO in ACM group of companies and Director of Operations at Pakistan Accumulator Private Limited.

Mustafa bin Talha’s remarkable accomplishments make him an excellent representative for Pakistan on the international stage. His unwavering commitment to promoting Pakistan’s exports and enhancing the nation’s image globally has been evident throughout his career.

He has consistently prioritized national interests while striving to elevate Pakistan’s standing in the international business community.

In addition to his impressive export of automotive and specialized batteries in more than 25 countries across the globe, Mustafa bin Talha has also played an exceptional role in the real estate business. His contributions have not gone unnoticed, earning him several Best Export Merit awards from reputed organizations in Pakistan, including the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI). He has also received the Highest Taxpayers Award in Pakistan from the Prime Minister in 2024 and has been nominated for the Best Battery Manufacturer award from FPCCI.

Beyond his business achievements, Mustafa bin Talha is deeply involved in giving back to the community through Muhammad Talha Mahmood Foundation Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. His dedication to social causes demonstrates his commitment to improving the lives of others and contributing positively to society.

The appointment of Muhammad Mustafa Bin Talha as Ambassador-at-Large is a commendable decision that underscores the importance of empowering young talent. His role will undoubtedly contribute to improving Pakistan’s image and fostering better export opportunities, benefiting the nation as a whole. This selection serves as an inspiring example of how young leaders can drive positive change and represent their country with distinction on the global stage.