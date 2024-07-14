Murtaza Wahab vows anti-encroachment operation after Ashura

KARACHI: Karachi was drowned in the past, but we will not allow the city to be drowned, the city’s mayor said on Sunday.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab talking to media here said that the city authorities bringing additional water in the city from Hub Dam after 20 years.

Criticizing his predecessor Waseem Akhtar, Murtaza Wahab said that he closed running buses in the city, “We are introducing a plan of revival of these buses”.

Mayor said that the New M.A.Jinnah Road has been a six lines track, two of them are operational while remaining space has been encroached by the make-shift shops, cart vendors or vehicles.

“We will launch an operation after Ashura to remove encroachments. We will complete this work if the anti-Karachi card not played over it,” he added.

It is to be mentioned here that the city is replete with encroachments on public spaces for the past many years. The Supreme Court and the Sindh High Court have issued numerous orders asking the authorities to remove them, but to no avail as the footpaths, pavements, walkways, green belts, parks, grounds, service lanes, streets and roads remain encroached not only by common people or traders but even by law enforcement agencies, government and private organisations.