MWM protests: THESE Karachi areas remain closed for traffic

KARACHI: Multiple key roads in Karachi have been closed due to ongoing protests by Majlis-e-Wahdatul-Muslimeen (MWM), causing significant traffic disruptions throughout the city.

According to the Karachi Traffic Police, the following roads are currently blocked due to sit-ins

M.A. Jinnah Road, Numaish Chowrangi, Kamran Chowrangi is completely blocked from all directions due to MWM protests.

The protesters have blocked both roads from Johar Mor to Johar Chowrangi.

Professor Ghufran Ahmad Road between Block 19 and Block 20 in Gulistan-e-Johar is closed.

The road near Noor-e-Elahi Hotel at Saffora Chowrangi, as well as the route to Rim Jhim tower is also blocked by the MWM protestors by setting up the tents on the main road.

Abu Al-Hasan Isfahani Road and Super Highway near Abbas Town are also blocked, the update shared by the traffic police said.

Furthermore, Five Star Chowrangi, University Road towards Samama Shopping Centre and NIPA Road is blocked.

Shams-ud-Din Azimi Road, near DHA Flats, and Surjani Road are also closed for traffic.

The Incholi Shahrah-e-Pakistan route towards Sohraab Goth is also closed. Nawab Sadiq Ali Khan Road from Nazimabad No. 1 to Nazimabad No. 2 has also been blocked.

The Karachi Traffic Police has advised the public to avoid these areas and use alternative routes. Commuters are urged to remain patient as authorities work to clear the protests and restore normal traffic flow.