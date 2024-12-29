MWM continues protest against Kurram incident in Karachi

KARACHI: Protests by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) over the Kurram issue have disrupted traffic in several parts of Karachi, with demonstrations continuing at multiple key locations of the port city.

As per details, MWM is continuing protests at 10 spots in Karachi against Kurram issue, the Karachi traffic police said.

They further said that sit-in at Malir 15 and National Highway, Township protest have ended and roads have been cleared for traffic.

Meanwhile, protest at Numaish Chowrangi, Shara-e-Faisal, Golimar, North Karachi

Powerhouse Chowrangi, University Road, Abul Hassan Isfahani Road, Abbas Town, Five Star Chowrangi, Korangi’s D.A. Flats, Shara-e-Pakistan and Gulistan-e-Johar’s Kamran Chowrangi are still going on.

The blockages have led to significant traffic congestion, with commuters facing difficulties in their daily travels.

Meanwhile, traffic police have launched a 24/7 helpline to assist the residents of Karachi amid ongoing Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM).

According to reports, the demonstrations, ongoing for three days, have resulted in road closures, causing frustration among residents. However, the traffic police have taken proactive measures to ease the situation.

To assist citizens, the Karachi Traffic Police have established a 24-hour operation at their 1915 helpline office, working in three shifts to provide real-time traffic updates.

Speaking to ARY News, Sub-Inspector Ilyas Siyal explained, “We are utilizing four telephones exclusively for the helpline and monitoring the situation through cameras. While the protests have disrupted traffic for three days, we are guiding citizens on which routes are blocked and suggesting alternative paths to their destinations.”