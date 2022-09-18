NA-108 by-poll: ECP bans postings, transfers

FAISALABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has banned postings and transfers of all government officials in National Assembly constituency NA-108, Faisalabad where by-elections are scheduled for October 16, ARY News reported.

A ECP notification said the government functionaries, elected representative, local government functionary has been barred from announcing any development scheme in the constituency where by-election was in process and the ban would remain in force till publication of notification of returned candidate.

The ECP has directed the secretary housing to cancel the appointment of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) chairman.

Under election laws, these officials cannot inaugurate or announce any development projects to advance campaign of a candidate contesting for the vacant seat.

The by-election on the National Assembly constituency, NA-1108, Faisalabad will be held on October 16.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a notice to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Abid Sher Ali for the by-polls in NA-108 over a violation of ECP’s electoral code of conduct.

According to details, the District Returning Officer has issued a notice to Abid Sher Ali for reportedly organizing announcements regarding relief in electric bills from mosques. Abid has violated para 42 of the electoral code of conduct, the ECP notice read.

