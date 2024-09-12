NA-171: PPP clinches by-election with lead of over 50,000 votes

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) clinched a by-election in NA -171 with a lead of over 50,000 votes as unofficial results of all 301 polling stations emerged, ARY News reported.

PPP’s Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed-ud-din emerged victorious by securing 116,429 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Hassan Mustafa bagged 58,251 votes and finished as runners-up, as per the unofficial results.

The NA-171 by-election was held as the seat fell vacant after the demise of PTI MNA Mumtaz Mustafa. He was one of the 39 PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) notified on July 26 by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in accordance with the ruling of the Supreme Court in the reserved seats.

Mumtaz Mustafa won the seat in the February 8 general elections as PTI-backed independent candidate with 103,832 votes. Another independent candidate secured the second place with 56,028 votes while the PPP’s Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed-ud-din stood third with 49,018 votes.

Earlier on September 10, PTI lost another seat won in the February 8 general elections after a vote recount.

PTI’s Sarbuland Khan lost to Asif Moosa of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-112 after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) held a vote recount.

After a notification issued by the ECP, PPP’s Asif Moosa took oath as a member of the Sindh Assembly. After the revised results, PPP’s Asif Moosa secured the seat with 11,724 followed by PTI’s Sarbuland Khan who bagged 9,943 votes.

Vying as PTI-backed independent candidate Sarbuland Khan was declared as winner on February 8 with 16,287 votes while the PPP’s Asif Moosa could get 10,784 votes