NACTA decides to launch joint IBOs against terrorist outfits

ISLAMABAD: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) decided on Monday to launch joint intelligence-based operations (IBOs) against terrorist organisations operating in Pakistan, ARY News reported,

In a statement, a spokesperson said the decision was taken during NACTA’s monthly counter-terrorism intelligence conference.

The conference was attended by representatives from police, law enforcement agencies, and intelligence agencies. The meeting reviewed the current security situation and potential threats.

NACTA spokesperson said that the conference focused on sharing actionable intelligence among stakeholders to combat terrorism. The participants were determined to root out terrorism through joint efforts.

The spokesperson emphasised that Pakistan will be made a completely safe and peaceful country through collective efforts.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

