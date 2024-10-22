NEPRA ISSUES DECISION ON KE’S GENERATION TARIFF PETITION

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) vide its decision dated 22 October 2024 has issued K-Electric’s generation tariff petition for the control period post 2023, which was submitted in December 2022.

It must be noted that this determination will not affect electricity rates charged to consumers, which is governed under the uniform tariff policy implemented across Pakistan.

This decision marks a significant milestone for K-Electric towards realizing its comprehensive investment plan 2030 that entails company’s efforts to reduce losses in transmission and distribution, drive growth in its customer base, and bolster the power utility’s infrastructure to meet current demands and future needs.

While KE is evaluating the complete and extensive determination issued by NEPRA, the utility has observed the approved tariff structure includes some reductions, particularly pertaining to Operation & Maintenance (O&M) costs, Return on Equity (RoE), and a redefined control period.

The company is actively engaged with the honorable Regulatory Authority to ensure that these changes align with a vision to build a stable, sustainable energy ecosystem. KE also remains engaged with NEPRA for earliest finalization of Tariffs for the Distribution, Transmission and supply tariff along with investment plan review.

Since privatization, K-Electric invested over USD 4 billion in Karachi’s power infrastructure. This has doubled the number of customers, doubled the energy served to these customers, and reduced the line losses by half. As a result, 70% of KE’s network is load-shed free today.