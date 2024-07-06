NEPRA notifies relief of PKR 1.67 per unit under April FCA

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued its decision regarding the Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) requested by KE for April 2024, indicating a benefit of PKR 1.67 per kWh to be passed on to customers in their July 2024 bills.

Earlier, NEPRA had notified a decision that specified the FCA rate of PKR 1.7111 per kWh and PKR 1.3946 per KWh, pertaining to July 2023 and September 2023 respectively, to be applied to customers’ July 2024 bills.

Fuel Charge Adjustments are incurred by utilities due to global variations in fuel prices used to generate electricity and changes in generation mix. These costs are passed through to the consumers following NEPRA’s scrutiny and approval.

Earlier to this, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Lahore initiated an inquiry against Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

The FIA spokesperson stated that the power distribution company – LESCO – allegedly overbilled millions of protected customers by sending the consumers more than 200 units of power bills.

Due to the alleged over-billing, the category of the protected consumers changed, resulting in an additional burden of millions.