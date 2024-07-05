FIA initiates inquiry for ‘over-billing’ in electricity bills

LAHORE: Following the complaints of over-billing to the protected consumers, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Lahore on Friday initiated an inquiry against Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), ARY News reported.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the power distribution company – LESCO – allegedly overbilled millions of protected customers by sending the consumers more than 200 units of power bills.

Due to the alleged over-billing, the category of the protected consumers changed, resulting in an additional burden of millions.

The FIA has reportedly issued notice to the Director of Customer Services of LESCO, DGIT seeking the billing data and other details.

Earlier this week, the Sindh government decided to record a protest with the federal government over an increase in electricity tariff and over-billing.

As per details, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah will write a letter to the federal government to apprise it of the reservations of the masses over the increase in tariffs and over-billing.

“Over-billing is injustice with the people of the province”, said the Sindh government.

It may be noted that earlier this month, the National Economic Coordination Committee approved a price hike in K-Electric tariffs.

According to an official statement issued by the finance ministry after the meeting as per recommendations by ECC in its meeting approved with the instructions that the same would be effective after three months.

A decision taken by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), the government is to notify K-Electric tariff in line with recommendations of the committee formed by the ECC.