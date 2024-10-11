Nintendo sets mystery online test ahead of Switch 2 release

Nintendo is set to perform a mystery online playtest for a new feature ahead of the launching its hotly-anticipated of Switch 2.

The Kyoto-based gaming company has revealed that the test will begin on October 23 and run through November 5, a gaming website reported.

Those who have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership will be able to sign up for the test, however, they will have to be at least 18 years of age.

Those wishing to join the test must have their Nintendo accounts registered in Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, or Spain.

Fans have since been speculating about the purpose of the Test and its relation to the upcoming Switch 2.

Nintendo raised eyebrows after it asked players to keep the contents of the test secret.

The documents sent to players read: “We request that you do not discuss or disclose content from either the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program test software or website with others.”

However, reports that as many as 10,000 players have signed up for the test and are likely to share its content on social media.

Meanwhile, fans speculated that Nintendo is reportedly looking to release Switch 2 in early 2025 as rumours intensified following leaked images of the device.

Ruben Mercado, CEO of Blade, a company believed to be involved in the development of the console, has said that Switch 2 is ‘ready.’

During an interview, Mercado claimed that his company has access to an almost final version of the gaming console, set to be launched in March or April 2025.

According to Mercado, Nintendo is planning a simultaneous worldwide launch for the console, similar to the release plan of the original Switch in March 2017.