No ‘major breakthrough’ in meeting between JUI-F, PTI-led opposition

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-a-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that on national issues, the priorities of political parties should be the same, ARY News reported

Speaking to the media in Islamabad along with a delegation of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan that called on hint at his residence, Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that improving relationships and removing bitterness is the need of the hour.

Although the meeting did not result in a major breakthrough, all the parties agreed to continue their interaction for future strategy.

The JUI-F chief said that they welcomed the delegation which came with a ‘positive message’. He said that the meeting mainly focused at having a ‘united’ stance on national issues.

“The Constitution and parliament of Pakistan are losing dignity while the democracy is losing its case. We should have one voice in parliament,” Maulana Fazalur Rehman added.

Speaking on the occasion, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub expressed gratitude to the JUI-F chief for ‘warmly’ welcoming the delegation.

Read More: Opposition alliance’s delegation to meet Fazalur Rehman

“In the meeting, we had a productive conversation,” he said and asked all opposition parties to join hands with the PTI for ‘protection’ of the constitution.

Omar Ayub said that there is no rule of law in the country, and the constitution is being violated. He said that the police raided the PTI’s central secretariat office in Islamabad for ‘no reason’.