No one allowed return, coming Islamabad to cause unrest: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday said that “anyone coming to Islamabad to create lawlessness must be arrested”, ARY News reported.

Addressing policemen at Police Lines, Mohsin Naqvi said that none of them coming to capital city to cause lawless acts must not be allowed to return back.

Interior Minister who had been on a morale boosting visit of the police this morning said, “A delegation of Belarus arriving tomorrow and the President of Belarus will visit Pakistan on day after tomorrow, we have to keep Islamabad secured at any cost”, the minister told the policemen.

“Police Force has to work as a team, no one will be allowed to create a law-and-order situation at any cost,” interior minister said in his address.

Belarus President’s Visit

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is set to visit Pakistan on November 25 to strengthen bilateral ties and exploring new avenues of cooperation in diverse fields between both countries.

During the visit Pakistan-Belarus Trade Roadmap will be signed, source said.

During stay in Pakistan, President Lukashenko is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and military leadership.

Expanding collaboration in modern farming techniques and equipment, enhancing trade ties and boosting bilateral commerce, security and defence relationship will also come under discussion between both sides. Pakistan has expressed keen interest in cooperation in the tractor manufacturing sector, highlighting Belarus’s expertise in agricultural machinery.

Several agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries, fostering collaboration across multiple sectors and paving the way for stronger economic and strategic ties, the source said.