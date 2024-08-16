Oman achieves over 50% employment target in 2024

MUSCAT: Oman has achieved over 50 per cent employment target in the first half of 2024 (January-June), announced Ministry of Labour Oman.

The Ministry of Labour in the Sultanate of Oman has reported notable progress in its employment plan for the first half of 2024.

A total of 14,074 Omani citizens secured employment across both the public and private sectors during this period. According to the ministry’s data, between January and June 2024, 30,394 jobs were filled, with over 50% of these positions being first-time jobs for the employees.

The ministry set a target to employ 10,000 job seekers in the government sector, with 6,963 positions already filled. In the private sector, the ministry aimed to employ 16,000 job seekers, of which 7,111 have successfully secured jobs.

In terms of training linked to employment, 1,412 individuals have completed their training, achieving a completion rate of 16%. The government sector welcomed 305 trainees, while the private sector accommodated 1,107 trainees during the first half of the year. The ministry’s goal is to train 2,000 individuals in the government sector and 7,000 in the private sector throughout the year.

The Ministry of Labour is also actively working to enhance the employability of individuals through training initiatives. The ministry aims to provide employment and training opportunities to 35,000 job seekers this year, with 15,486 jobs and training opportunities already completed, marking a 44.25% completion rate.

Overall, the Ministry of Labour’s initiatives to improve employment rates in Oman are showing positive outcomes.