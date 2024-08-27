Oman introduces e-portal for employer verification, wage updates

MUSCAT: In a significant move towards enhancing electronic governance, the Sultanate of Oman has empowered employers to verify expatriate worker data and update wages through the newly launched Social Protection Fund (SPF) e-portal.

This initiative, effective today, aligns with the government’s broader digital transformation strategy and aims to offer transparent, efficient services to employers across the Sultanate.

The e-portal, accessible at www.spf.gov.om, enables employers to manage worker data and stay up-to-date with wage information. The SPF, dedicated to providing distinguished services, has introduced this system to facilitate the seamless interaction between employers and the Fund.

Key deadlines and actions for employers

Monthly Invoices: The Social Protection Fund (SPF) will issue monthly contribution invoices based on the data available in the portal. The upcoming invoice is set for August 31, 2024, with a payment deadline of September 15, 2024.

Employer responsibilities

Portal familiarization: Employers are encouraged to acquaint themselves with the e-portal’s functionalities.

Data verification: Employers must ensure the accuracy of worker data, both for Omani and expatriate employees.

Wage updates: Necessary wage updates should be made through the portal or respective government systems.

Regular monitoring: Employers should regularly monitor the portal for updates and notifications.

System integration and data accuracy

Employment contracts for Omani and expatriate workers will be automatically registered and terminated through a bilateral link between various systems, including Mawred, Rio, and the Ministry of Labour’s system. This integration ensures a streamlined process for both governmental and non-governmental sectors.

Employers are urged to correct any discrepancies in worker data promptly. In cases where private sector workers are not reflected on the SPF portal, employers must coordinate with the Ministry of Labour for accurate registration.

Non-governmental employers and certain government units are required to update wages directly via the Social Protection Fund (SPF) portal, while government units using Mawred and Rio systems will perform updates within those platforms.

As the monthly contribution bill is calculated based on the data and wages entered in the portal, employers must regularly verify and update worker information to avoid any discrepancies.