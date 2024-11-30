Omar Ayub calls KP governor’s rule reports as speculations

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub has termed reports about imposition of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as speculations, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“The government won’t have courage to take such step,” talking to media the PTI leader said.

Omar Ayub said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has held Jirgas in Kurram region for maintenance of peace in the area. “The federal government must play its role in the area,” PTI leader said.

PTI leader also refuted speculations claiming change in the top leadership of the party, adding, “No new leadership of the PTI is coming,” he added.

Earlier Barrister Ali Zafar and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser had also denied reports claiming change in the top leadership of the party, describing all such reports as rumours.

It is to be mentioned here that PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja had resigned from his party position on Thursday, which sparked speculations about other resignations from the party’s top offices.