Pak-China agreed for working together to complete mega projects

BEIJING: On the eve of the International Transport Conference, Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan met with China’s Transport Minister Li Xiapeng in Beijing to discuss four major infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

During the meeting, both ministers agreed to collaborate on the completion of key projects, including the ML-1 railway line, the M-6 and M-9 motorways, and the second phase of the Karakoram Highway (KKH). Additionally, they discussed the construction of the Kaghan-Naran-Jhal Khand-Babusar Top Tunnel, connecting to the KKH.

Discussions also focused on public-private partnerships and financial frameworks for these projects. The ministers emphasized the importance of completing missing links in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), such as the motorway from Sukkur to Hyderabad and Karachi, and the ML-1 railway line connecting the Seaport to Multan and Lahore.

Minister Abdul Aleem Khan thanked China for its cooperation, expressing optimism for further collaboration. Li Xiapeng assured Pakistan of continued support. Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, and senior officials from both nations were also present during the talks.