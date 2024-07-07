Pakistan Railways to run trains under Public-Private Partnership

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has decided to run its all trains under the public-private partnership mode, sources said.

Citing railway officials’ sources said that the decision has been taken to provide better facilities to railway passengers and bringing stability in the department’s income.

Several trains including Karakoram Express, Karachi Express, Awam Express, Green Line, Mahar, Chenab, Suman Sarkar and Mohen-jo Daro passenger train will be run under the public-private partnership mode, officials said.

Moreover, Pak Business, Bolan Mail, Thall, Sukkur Express, Marvi, Chaman and Hazara Express would also be operated by the private sector, officials said.

Railways officials said that Shalimar Express, Bahauddin Zakaria, Kohat, Mehran Express, Attock, Jund and Rawalpindi passenger train also been run under this mechanism.

Chief Executive Office Amir Baloch has stated that the railways intend to provide the best travel experience to its passengers.

Sources apprehended that the railway fares would skyrocket under the public-private partnership mode.