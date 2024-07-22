Pakistan reports significant rise in dog bite cases

ISLAMABAD: A significant rise in dog bites cases was recorded across Pakistan, last week, ARY News reported on Monday, citing NIH sources.

According to sources in the National Institute of Health (NIH), 7,815 cases of dog bites were reported nationwide last week.

The majority of these incidents were reported in Punjab, with 5,158 cases. In Sindh, 1,975 citizens were injured by stray dogs. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 475 cases, while Balochistan saw 91 incidents.

In Azad Kashmir, 112 cases of dog bites were reported, and Gilgit-Baltistan reported 4 cases.

The alarming increase in dog bite cases highlights the urgent need for effective measures to control the stray dog population and ensure the safety of citizens. Public health authorities are urged to take swift action to address this growing concern and implement strategies for vaccination and management of stray animals.

On July 19, a seven-month-old baby died after being mauled by a stray dog in Pakpattan.

According to the details, the stray dog entered the house and attacked the infant, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.

The rescue sources said that the infant was attacked by the dog inside his home in Pakpattan’s Kamiriyan village.

The child was being rushed to the hospital in injured condition but died on his way. The dog was later caught and beaten to death by the area people.