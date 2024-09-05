Govt to divert 50% of imports to Gwadar Port

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to divert fifty percent of public sector imports to Gwadar Port with the support of Special Investment Facilitation Council. ARY News reported.

After the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China, it was decided that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs will forward a summary to the cabinet regarding imports through Gwadar.

Gwadar Port is a key component of the CPEC, which provides an important trade route between China, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

The Port can currently accommodate two large ships and by 2045, it will be able to accommodate one hundred and fifty ships. The development of the port will create employment opportunities by increasing regional connectivity as well as help in attracting foreign investment.

The development came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier instructed the concerned authorities to bring 50 percent of all public sector cargo inland via sea through Gwadar port.

PM Shehbaz issued these directives while chairing a review meeting on Chinese investment in Islamabad, where he was briefed on the Chinese experts’ delegation visit to Pakistan from July 30 to August 6, 2024.

The forum was told that the Chinese delegation met with representatives from various ministries, who offered suggestions to enhance cooperation in their respective fields.

The visit resulted in significant progress in cooperation and investment across trade, energy, agriculture, information technology, communication, and infrastructure.