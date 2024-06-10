‘Pakistan Vision 2025′ a roadmap for national development’

web analytics
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that ‘Pakistan Vision 2025’ is a roadmap for national development and a result of expert consultations, ARY News reported.

The minister passed these remarks while speaking to British High Commissioner Jane Marriott who called on him in Islamabad.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the country was run without a solid plan from 2018 to 2022. He said that the Ministry of Planning is aligning with global trends.

“During the floods, the Ministry of Planning quickly formed a relief committee. The 5 Es framework provides a foundation for economic and social equality,” he added.

Speaking on the upcoming budget, Ahsan Iqbal said that the budget for higher education has been increased by 108 percent

He said that the ministry had also issued funds for establishing university campuses in every district headquarters, Ahsan Iqbal adds. “There are 5,000 students enrolled in the University of Narowal,” the minister added.

