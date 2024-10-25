Pakistani companies to showcase innovations at Texcare International 2024

Texcare International is scheduled for November 6 to 9, 2024, in Frankfurt am Main, featuring innovations in the textile care industry.

More than 300 exhibitors from 30 countries will present their products to an international trade audience.

Alongside major, established manufacturers of machinery, chemicals, textiles, and equipment, many new companies from sectors such as robotics and IT will also be represented.

11 Pakistani companies, including A. Essak & Sons Home Textiles, Adamjee Textile Mills, Huqas Apparel, J.K. Group of Companies, Master Textile Mills, Nazu International, and Wamzak Corporation, will participate in the fair.

These companies will showcase their innovative products and solutions, demonstrating their commitment to quality

After Germany, Pakistan will be among the top exhibiting countries, alongside Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK, Spain, Switzerland, the USA, and Turkey.

The last edition of Texcare International, held in 2016, drew 16,000 trade visitors from 113 countries and featured 319 exhibitors from 30 nations.

This year, the fair promises to offer even more opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among industry professionals.