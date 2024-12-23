Pakistani doctor, 15 others agree to pay $17.7m to settle overbilling issue in US

According to details, the US Department of Justice has taken action against 16 cardiologists involved in ‘fraudulent’ billing practices, amounting to a $17.7 million settlement, according to an official statement.

Pakistani-American cardiologist Dr. Arjumand Hashmi has also been accused of overbilling. The Department of Justice alleged that Dr. Hashmi earned millions of dollars through fraudulent billing practices.

Dr. Arjumand Hashmi reached a settlement with the Department of Justice, agreeing to pay $2.6 million as part of the deal. Dr. Arjumand in his statement stated that the issue is 12 years old and he was made excessive payment by Medicare, which has been returned.

Denying the allegations of fraud, Pakistani dr said he is continuing his practice in the US.

Dr. Hashmi, a resident of Paris, Texas, has also served as mayor of the city on multiple occasions.

The settling medical practices and associated physicians have agreed to pay the following amounts: