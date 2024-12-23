Pakistani doctor, 15 others agree to pay $17.7m to settle overbilling issue in US

WASHINGTON: Pakistani-origin cardiologist Dr. Arjumand and 15 other doctors have agreed to pay $17.7 million to settle the ‘overbilling’ issue in the United States (US).
According to details, the US Department of Justice has taken action against 16 cardiologists involved in ‘fraudulent’ billing practices, amounting to a $17.7 million settlement, according to an official statement.
Pakistani-American cardiologist Dr. Arjumand Hashmi has also been accused of overbilling. The Department of Justice alleged that Dr. Hashmi earned millions of dollars through fraudulent billing practices.
Dr. Arjumand Hashmi reached a settlement with the Department of Justice, agreeing to pay $2.6 million as part of the deal. Dr. Arjumand in his statement stated that the issue is 12 years old and he was made excessive payment by Medicare, which has been returned.
Denying the allegations of fraud, Pakistani dr said he is continuing his practice in the US.
Dr. Hashmi, a resident of Paris, Texas, has also served as mayor of the city on multiple occasions.
The settling medical practices and associated physicians have agreed to pay the following amounts:
- Western Kentucky Heart & Lung Associates PSC and Mohammed Kazimuddin ($6,750,000)
- Heart Clinic of Paris P.A. and Arjumand Hashmi ($2,600,000)
- Scranton Cardiovascular Physician Services LLC ($2,369,111)
- Shannon Clinic ($996,856)
- Edward W. Leahey M.D. Professional Association and Edward Leahey ($894,679)
- Metropolitan Cardiovascular Consultants LLC and Ayim Djamson ($846,888)
- Cardiology Center of New Jersey LLC, Mario Criscito, Frank Iacovone, and Sameer Kaul ($740,000)
- Clovis Cardiology Associates LLC and Mahamadu Fuseini ($600,000)
- Family Medical Specialty Clinic PLLC, Melecio Abordo, and June Abadilla ($409,594)
- James R. Higgins M.D. Inc. and James Higgins ($395,537)
- TrustCare Health LLC ($279,407)
- Taj Medical Inc. ($240,000)
- White River Diagnostic Clinic PLC, Margaret Kuykendall, and Seth Barnes ($234,490)
- Veinguard Heart & Vascular Center P.C. and Fareeha Khan ($195,000)
- Boulder Medical Center PC ($160,000)
- Wellspring Cardiac Care P.A. ($50,000).