Patient receive treatment on donkey cart in Sindh

DADU: A shocking incident was reported from Sindh’s Dadu district, where the administration of a government hospital in Khairpur Nathan Shah has made headlines for providing medical facilities to a patient on a donkey cart, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Despite having a budget of millions, the citizens in Sindh province are deprived of basic medical facilities. The absence of stretchers and other essential medical equipment has raised serious concerns.

A video has surfaced showing a female patient receiving medical aid on the donkey cart. The patient, who came for treatment on a donkey cart, was given a drip while still on the cart.