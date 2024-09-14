PCB revises Champions One-Day Cup schedule

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday revised the Champions One-Day Cup schedule being played at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad.

In a statement, PCB confirmed that the 17 September fixture between Dolphins and UMT Markhors has been rescheduled to 18 September due to 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal public holiday.

The fans who have bought tickets for the 17 September match can use the same tickets for the 18 September fixture (no exchange of ticket required), which will now be a day game with the toss taking place at 9am and the first ball expected to be bowled at 9.30am.

It is pertinent to remember that the Qualifier and the Eliminator 1 and 2, at the end of the single-league round, will take place on 24, 25 and 27 September, respectively with the final locked for 29 September.

Revised Schedule (from 14 to 22 September):

14 September – Dolphins vs Lake City Panthers (d/n) 3pm

15 September – UMT Markhors vs Allied Bank Stallions (d/n) 3pm

16 September – Nurpur Lions vs Lake City Panthers (d) 9.30am

18 September – Dolphins vs Nurpur Lions (d) 9.30am

19 September – Allied Bank Stallions vs Dolphins (d/n) 3pm

20 September – Nurpur Lions vs UMT Markhors (d/n) 3pm

21 September – Lake City Panthers vs Allied Bank Stallions (d/n) 3pm

22 September – Dolphins Nurpur Lions (d/n) 3pm