Minister announces new date for PIA privatisation

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to privatising Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and three power distribution companies (Discos) before the end of 2024.

In a recent interview with a private channel, Aurangzeb said that the incumbent government will complete the privatisation of the national carrier along with three power distribution companies (Discos) before 2024 culminates.

The privatization of PIA, initially set to conclude by October 1, has been postponed to October 31 due to low bidder interest, ongoing court cases, aging fleet issues, and civil aviation concerns.

He further said that government is working on privatization of sick units, and power sector reforms and for this, all necessary steps have been taken to achieve the objectives.