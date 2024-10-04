Pillion riding banned in THESE Punjab cities

The Punjab government has banned pillion riding in Rawalpindi and Attock ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest demonstration, ARY News reported.

The pillion riding ban will be in effect for two days (Friday and Saturday) in Rawalpindi and Attock as per the notification issued by the Punjab Home Ministry.

Pillion riding has been banned to curtail chaos, terrorism and vandalism.

The protest is scheduled for Friday, October 04 while the federal government has devised a strategy to manage the situation.

Earlier, Interior Minister Senator Mohsin Naqvi said that the federal government will take every possible measure to prevent protest demonstrations in Islamabad

Addressing a presser, the interior minister said that many crucial diplomatic meetings and events are being held in Islamabad as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is visiting Pakistan as well as a Saudi delegation would also reach the capital city.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference will also be held in Islamabad.

“Keeping in view the current scenario, no one would be allowed to hold the demonstration,” he added. He asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to refrain from protests in Islamabad, citing security concerns and upcoming international events.

Mohsin Naqvi asked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reconsider his decision and defer the demonstration in Islamabad. The interior minister said that Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad and no one will be allowed to take law into hands.