PIMS gets state of the art operation theatres

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has achieved a significant milestone by completing the construction of state of the art modular operation theatres, ARY News reported on Monday, citing NIH sources.

Following the upgradation of the operation threatres, PIMs has become the first government medical facility in the country to have modular operation theatres.

A total of seven modular operation theatres have been established at PIMS, according to sources from the Ministry of Health. These theatres are equipped with the latest medical technologies and facilities, ensuring a high standard of care.

The project, which cost Rs1.4 billion, was funded to enhance the hospital’s surgical capabilities. The modular theatres were imported from Germany and are designed to be easily relocated from one place to another.

In addition to advanced sterilization units, these theatres are equipped with audio-video recording systems, allowing for precise monitoring of surgeries.

Read more: PIMS, other hospitals to be ‘handed over’ to Islamabad administration

They also have backup batteries to function during power outages and are designed with a temperature control system for medical gases.

The new operation theatres also feature wireless cameras that assist during surgeries, further enhancing the precision of medical procedures.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to inaugurate the modular operation theatres at PIMS later this week.

Established in 1985, the PIMS includes three semi-autonomous hospitals including the Islamabad Hospital (IH) which is a 592-bed hospital spread over 3.5 hectares, the 230 Bedded Children’s Hospital spread over 1.6 hectares specializing in pediatric care and the 125 bedded Maternal & Child Health Care Centrel which specializes in obstetrics and gynaecology.