PLRA: Check your land record online in Punjab

There was a time when people had to pay many visits, cajole or even bribe a Patwari to access records of their own land in Lahore and other cities in Punjab but this is not the case now. The Punjab government streamlined the land verification process through the digitisation of the land records by the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA).

This initiative is aimed at combatting land mafia activities and facilitating property transfers and real estate transactions for the province’s 110 million residents. The Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) is the key body responsible for managing and maintaining land records.

The PLRA’s new verification system allows residents to verify the legitimacy of properties available for purchase or investment. The PLRA offers various services, including the ability to search for and view land records and request copies of documents.

How to Check Property Ownership Online in 2024

To check property ownership online, follow these steps:

Visit the PLRA portal at Punjab-zameen.gov.pk. On the homepage, find and click on ‘Property Registration’ or go directly to this link. Select your district and service centre. You can search by various options, including Bahi number, ID card, registration number, or person name. Enter the required details and click ‘Search’ to view the land ownership information.

People of the biggest province of Pakistan say that PLRA’s digitisation effort to bring the land record online by the Punjab government is a significant step towards improving service delivery and ensuring transparency in land transactions.

By making land records easily accessible online, the Punjab government aims to enhance the perceived level of tenure security and provide a more efficient, accountable, and transparent system for managing land records.