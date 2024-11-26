PM Sharif condemns attack on Rangers personnel, police by protesters

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly censured attack on Rangers and police personnel by protesters utilizing a vehicle on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.

In his statement, he called for the immediate identification of those responsible for the incident and insisted that they be held accountable.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the necessity of providing the highest standard of medical care to the Rangers and police officers who sustained injuries during the attack.

He remarked that assaults on law enforcement personnel, disguised as a so-called peaceful protest, are entirely unacceptable. He reiterated that the police and Rangers are tasked with upholding law and order within the city.

Shehbaz Sharif characterized the group as anarchistic, asserting that their actions represent a desire for violence rather than a genuine protest, labeling it as extremism.

The Prime Minister underscored that Pakistan cannot tolerate any form of disorder or violence, stating that bloodshed driven by malicious political motives is intolerable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

Earlier, at least four Pakistan Rangers soldiers were martyred when miscreants ran them over with a vehicle on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad during PTI protest.

PTI has been protesting since November 24 for his release from Adiala Jail.

As per details, four Rangers personnel were martyred, while five others including policemen were injured in the incident.

Security sources said so far, 25 policemen have been martyred while more than 100 have been injured in the violent protests.

The late-night incident was quickly followed by the deployment of the Pakistan Army to the streets of Islamabad. The army, deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution, has been given shoot-at-sight orders, the sources said.