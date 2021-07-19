PM congratulates Nepalese counterpart on winning vote of confidence in Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday congratulated his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on winning a vote of confidence in Nepal’s House of Representatives.

“Pakistan looks forward to further deepening its cordial ties with Nepal & would continue to work closely with Nepal on issues of common interest,” he said in a message on his official Twitter handle.

Deuba, the 75-year-old chief of the Nepali Congress, was appointed as the prime minister on July 12 after Supreme Court’s intervention. He secured 165 votes in the 275-member house on Sunday.

A total of 136 votes were required for Deuba to win Parliament’s confidence. He has previously served at the prime minister on four occasion; first from 1995 to 1997, then from 2001 to 2002, again from 2004 to 2005, and from 2017 to 2018.