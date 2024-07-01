PM relief package extended at Utility Stores

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to continue the current Prime Minister’s package – subsidies on five basic kitchen items – at utility stores until the new package is announced, ARY News reported on Monday.

As the period of the PM’s relief package on utility stores has ended, the new announced package in the budget 2024-25 could not be able to implement from today.

Sources close to the development stated that the authorities has decided to continue the current PM’s package until the implementation of the new package.

A summary will be sent to the ECC and the Federal Cabinet for approval of a new package at utility stores. As currently sugar, ghee, flour, rice, and pulses are being subsidized for BISP users.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of Rs 65 billion have been allocated for the PM’s and Ramadan packages in the budget out of which Rs 10 billion will be allocated for the PM’s Ramadan Relief Package, and remaining Rs 55 billion for the PM’s Relief Package.

Additionally, Rs 35 billion have been allocated under the PM’s package for the ongoing financial year.