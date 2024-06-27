PM removes Sualeh Ahmad as secretary commerce

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken decisive action by removing Secretary of Commerce Sualeh Ahmad Farooqui from his post, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the PM Shehbaz Sharif removed Sualeh Ahmad Farooqui as Secretary of Commerce and directed him to report to the Establishment Division.

In his place, Ahsan Ali Mangi, currently serving as Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Commerce, has been appointed as the new Secretary of Commerce.

Additionally, Sarah Saeed, a Grade 22 officer, has been appointed as the Special Secretary in both the Establishment Division and the Ministry of Commerce.

These appointments were formalized through a notification issued by the Establishment Division, with the approval of the Prime Minister.