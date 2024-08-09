PM Shehbaz congratulates Yunus, wants to deepen cooperation with Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the new interim leader of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, and expressed hopes for deeper ties with the nation that separated from Pakistan in 1971.

“Heartiest felicitations to professor Muhammad Yunus,” Sharif tweeted. “Wishing him great success in guiding Bangladesh towards a harmonious and prosperous future. I look forward to working with him to deepen cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the days ahead.”

Yunus took oath at a ceremony in Dhaka on Thursday after weeks of student-led protests forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to neighboring India.

“I will uphold, support, and protect the constitution,” Yunus declared during the ceremony, adding that he would perform his duties “sincerely.”

Members of Bangladesh’s 15-member interim government took their oaths, with Nobel laureate Dr. Mohammad Younis assuming the role of Chief Advisor.

Bangladesh’s figurehead President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath to Yunus, appointing him as chief advisor, a role equivalent to prime minister, in the presence of foreign diplomats, civil society members, top businessmen, and members of the former opposition party at the presidential palace in Dhaka.

Notably, no representatives from Hasina’s party were added in the interim government.