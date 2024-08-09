PM Shehbaz ‘determined’ to completely eradicate polio from Pakistan

KARACHI: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated the determination for the complete eradication of polio from Pakistan with the joint efforts of the federal, provincial governments and Gilgit-Baltistan and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments.

The prime minister said this while presiding over an important review meeting on anti-polio during his visit to Karachi. Gates Foundation Chairman Bill Gates and Global Development President Dr Chris Elias participated in the meeting through the video link.

Under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif, four provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments committed to complete eradication of polio from the country. All federal units also agreed to joint efforts for polio eradication.

While talking to the participants of the meeting, the prime minister reiterated the determination for the complete eradication of polio. He thanked the Bill Gates Foundation for its extraordinary support and assistance to the health care system in Pakistan, especially polio prevention.

The prime minister also thanked the other partners of the government regarding anti-polio.

He said that a whole-of-government approach has been adopted to eradicate polio. He further said, “we are doing our best to eradicate this deadly virus by 2025”.

The prime minister directed that all the resources of the state should be utilized for the complete elimination of polio from the country. He directed that multiple doses of vaccine should be given to every child in Pakistan.

He emphasised that provision of the polio vaccine should be ensured to every child in areas where there are security challenges.

The prime minister said that with the dedication of frontline workers, the determination of the Government of Pakistan and the support of partners, Pakistan has made significant progress against polio; The emergence of new polio cases is worrisome, but with the support of provincial governments and partners, polio will be defeated.

Chairman of the Gates Foundation, Bill Gates while appreciating the government’s anti-polio initiatives, expressed satisfaction over the increase in the rate of children receiving anti-polio vaccine drops in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that it is gratifying that the government of Pakistan has planned to give inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) to 4 million children.

The meeting was briefed on the anti-polio strategy.The meeting was informed that recently one polio case has been reported from Qila Abdullah district and Chakwal district.

The meeting was told that currently, Quetta and Karachi divisions are major centers of polio virus spread.

The meeting was informed that the anti-polio monitoring system has been improved; positive progress has been made in terms of increasing ties and coordination between Pakistan and Afghanistan in preventing the spread of the polio virus. The meeting was informed that a nationwide polio vaccine campaign will be conducted in September, October and December 2024.