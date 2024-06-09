‘PM Shehbaz may dissolve National Assembly within three months’

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan has predicted a crucial three-month period for Pakistan politics, hinting at the possibility of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif dissolving the National Assembly, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Speaking to journalists here, Manzoor Wassan – known for his bold predictions about the country’s politics – said that the next three months are crucial for national politics. “[PM] Shehbaz Sharif may dissolve the National Assembly within the next three months.”

However, Wassan believes that the provincial assemblies will remain intact.

Moreover, the PPP leader said the current setup does not favor PML-N Nawaz Sharif’s return as Prime Minister. “After the dissolution of the National Assembly, we will see what kind of setup emerges,” he added.

He also commented on the political climate for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and other politicians. “I do not foresee favourable conditions for the PTI founder and other politicians. Even if they receive relief, it is often short-lived,” he added.

The statement referred to Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision, acquitting PTI founder Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the short verdict after accepting the appeals of the former premier and diplomat against their convictions in the case.

The duo were not expected to be released from prison due to Imran’s sentence in the Iddat case while Qureshi was arrested in recent May 9 cases.

A special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, had handed both Imran and Qureshi 10-year jail sentences each in the case in January after Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain appo­inted a state counsel for them.