PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to eradicate polio from Pakistan

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has expressed government’s firm commitment to completely eradicate polio virus from Pakistan and to ensure it never returns.

Addressing an event in connection with World Polio Day in Islamabad today, he emphasized the need for collective efforts to fight this menace.

The premier paid tributes to the health workers for risking their lives in the line of duty. He said they are the heroes of Pakistan and the nation will always remember their services.

Shehbaz Sharif was also appreciative of the support of the international partners in the fight against polio. He said Saudi Arabia has also provided substantial amount in this regard. PM Sharif thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for contributing several hundred million dollars to free the world from polio virus.

On the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif also launched nationwide anti polio drive beginning from the 28th of this month. He administered anti polio drops to the children below the age of five.

In his remarks, Coordinator on Health Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath said they are working tirelessly to achieve the goal of polio eradication.

He said this day has been dedicated to the health workers to recognize their services in the fight against the virus.

Focus Person On Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq said forty five million children will be vaccinated during the upcoming nationwide polio eradication campaign. She said four hundred thousand health workers will visit door to door to administer anti polio vaccine.