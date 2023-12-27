PML-N establishes web portal for suggestions about manifesto

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has established a web portal to seek public opinion on its manifesto ahead of the general elections, scheduled for February 8, 2024, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While establishing a web portal, the Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N has sought suggestions from professionals, experts, overseas Pakistanis and citizens for the party’s election manifesto 2024.

The party has sought suggestions on Pakistan’s multiple sectors, including economy, energy, education, health, women empowerment and foreign policy.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that his party was preparing its manifesto for General Elections 2024 with the “objective of identifying Pakistan’s main issues across various sectors and areas, and proposing implementable solutions”.

“We would like to invite suggestions and proposals from you, the people of Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis to help achieve this objective. Help us prepare a meaningful manifesto which helps us take Pakistan forward,” he added.

PMLN is preparing its manifesto for General Elections 2024 with the objective of identifying Pakistan’s main issues across various sectors and areas, and proposing implementable solutions. We would like to invite suggestions and proposals from you, the people of Pakistan and… pic.twitter.com/TF7wizmuwd — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 27, 2023

With the general elections rapidly approaching, the leading political parties have yet to formally unveil their election manifestos.

It is pertinent to mention here that the election process entered its second phase on Monday with the returning officers embarking upon the weeklong task of scrutinising the thousands of nomination papers filed during December 22-24 period for the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies.

The process of scrutiny of the nomination papers would continue until December 30 after which the candidates could challenge the decisions of the returning officers, if any, in appellate tribunals until January 3, 2024, which would be decided by January 10, according to the election schedule.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the data of papers, which showed that the number of candidates in this election is the highest ever in the country.

Overall 28,626 candidates for both national and provincial assemblies submitted their nomination papers – 7,913 for the 266 general seats of the National Assembly and 18,546 for the 593 general seats of the four provincial assemblies.

The numbers are way more than the nomination papers filed in the 2018 general elections. In the previous election five year ago a total of 21,482 nomination papers were submitted, including 5,473 for the general seats of the National Assembly.