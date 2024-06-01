Vietnamese ambassador’s missing wife found in Islamabad’s F-9 park

ISLAMABAD: The wife of the Vietnamese Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong who went missing earlier, found in Islamabad’s F-9 park, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, police officials said that the ambassador reported the incident, stating that his wife had left their residence at 11 am and had not returned.

According to police officials, the ambassador’s wife was found sitting in the F-9 park in Islamabad.

Reportedly, there was an ongoing dispute between the Vietnamese ambassador and his wife.

Soon after the incident was reported the Islamabad police launched investigation, using CCTV footage from the Safe City cameras to trace the missing woman’s whereabouts.

Police officials stated that separate teams were formed for investigation and operation division and the DIG Operations and SSP Operations was also overseeing the investigation.

Last week, in a tragic incident, fake cops looted a foreign national woman in the F-6 Supermarket of Islamabad’s diplomatic enclave.

According to sources, two men, posing as police officers, stopped the woman for checking and snatched £500 and other valuables.

Sources said that the fake police personnel were not wearing uniforms when they stopped the foreign national woman.

In a separate incident, a foreign woman was allegedly raped by a security guard, deployed for her security, in Islamabad’s G-6/4 area.