WATCH: PCB releases anthem ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday released its official anthem ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

“This anthem is a tribute to our fans who cheer for the Pakistan team through every triumph and challenge,” PCB said in a statement.

“Let’s unite, celebrate, and fuel our team’s journey to conquer the world,” the PCB added.

The anthem, titled ‘Sadi Vari Oye’, has been sung by renowned singers Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar and Nehal Naseem.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will begin today with Canada facing United States in the opening match of the highly-anticipated tournament.

Pakistan will play their first match against the USA on June 6 in Dallas.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup schedule

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill