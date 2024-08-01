PML-N won’t have problem if PTI, military hold talks: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that the PML-N wouldn’t have any problem if the PTI and the military hold talks.

Replying a question in an interview to the Voice of America, Ahsan Iqbal said, the armed forces won’t have the thinking to interfere in the politics again.

“On what subject the PTI’s founder will hold talks with the military,” minister questioned. “Ban over the PTI being imposed or not, the party’s politics is directly attacking the interests of the state,” federal minister said.

“It will not be in the interest of Pakistan if court decisions create instability and uncertainty,” replying a question he said.

He said the PTI should beg apology from the nation and institutions, which may open a new door for them. “Where they will reach in Pakistan with this brand of politics,” he questioned.

“They can certainly enter in the national mainstream if they will change their behaviour,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

“Even the USA and the UK will not allow any political party to play its role with this brand of the politics,” he added.