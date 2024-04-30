30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Police arrests two drug suppliers to academic institutions in Multan

The local police claimed to have arrested two operatives of the drug gang allegedly supplying drugs to the educational institutions in Multan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

After registering a case against the suspects, the Seetal Mari police have arrested two suspects, identified as Afzal and Bilal, allegedly selling drugs to the students in Multan’s educational institutions.

The police spokesperson revealed to have recovered a huge quantity of drugs, including 17 kg of hashish, 2 kg of heroin and 1 kg of ice, from the possession of the arrested individuals.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) City Hasan Raza stated that the arrested accused are already registered in several drug cases.

