Power looms in Pakistan’s textile hub of Faisalabad facing crisis

Pakistan’s textile hub is in crisis as Faisalabad’s power looms industry is bearing the brunt of exorbitant electricity bills.

The rising raw material costs have crippled loom owners, leaving workers unemployed.

The once-thriving area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad, often referred to as “the Manchester of Faisalabad,” is now marked by silent factories and idle looms, with many small and large workshops shut down.

Most factories in the area are closed, covered in dust, and locked, symbolizing the growing unemployment and despair among laborers.

Local factory owners and workers shared their grievances in ARY News’ program “Sar-e-Aam”.

Baba Latif, Chairman of the Labor National Movement, representing power loom workers, revealed that around 500,000 workers are associated with this industry, but factory owners are forced to close their businesses to avoid further financial losses.

Out of 2,100 small units in the area, 1,200 have completely shut down, leaving families to face extreme poverty and hunger, he added.

Latif highlighted that the main issue is the skyrocketing electricity bills, which have impacted not just loom owners but also ordinary households. He explained that a factory that once paid an electricity bill of Rs. 300,000 is now charged Rs. 1.2 million. “How can a small business owner afford such costs?” he questioned.

A worker shared his plight, explaining that after 12 years of working in a loom factory, he was abruptly told there was no more work, leaving him unemployed.

Another individual expressed the hopelessness of the situation, stating that it has driven some to contemplate ending their lives, as they can no longer bear to see their children starve.

This dire situation underscores the broader economic challenges facing Faisalabad’s once-booming power looms sector, with no immediate relief in sight for both factory owners and laborers.