PPP to oppose Tax Amendment Bill, says Mirza Ikhtiar Baig

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Monday said his party will oppose the proposed Tax Amendment Bill, which includes stringent conditions for non-filers.

In a statement, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig revealed that the amendment includes a proposal to freeze the bank accounts of non-filers and prevent them from transferring immovable property.

He also mentioned that non-filers could have their business premises confiscated under the new provisions.

Baig said that the PPP would oppose such laws, calling them excessively harsh.

He suggested that the bill be discussed in the Finance and Revenue Committees of the National Assembly.

Highlighting the government’s responsibility, Baig pointed out that the category of “non-filers” was created by the government itself, and questioned whether people would soon need permission just to breathe.

On another matter, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig expressed concern over Pakistan’s slow internet services, pointing out that despite the world advancing to 5G, Pakistan is still lagging behind, even in 4G.

He revealed that 22 IT companies had already left Pakistan due to slow internet speeds, leading to significant losses in the IT sector. Baig urged the government to take action to strengthen Pakistan’s IT industry.

Last week, after Senate body approved the tax amendment bill, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced that it had issued notices to some 169,000 influential individuals to bring them into the tax net.

The Tax Amendment Bill 2024, cleared by the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, is aimed at tightening regulations and curbing tax evasion.