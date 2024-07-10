FBR spox shares details of action against non-filers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) spokesperson on Wednesday shared details of action against non-filers across Pakistan.

Talking to ARY News, FBR spox said so far, the telecom companies had blocked 230,000 Subscriber Identity Module (SIMs) of non-filers on the body’s recommendation.

He said 76,636 SIMs out of 230,000 were unblocked after submission of tax returns.

He said the FBR is providing data of 5,000 individuals daily to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for SIMs blockage.

Replying to a question, he said Subscriber Identity Module (SIMs) are blocked before investigation.

On June 25, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) cleared the air about filers and non-filers, the hottest topic, especially after the presentation of budget 2024-25.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, FBR spokesperson said among the population of 250mln, there are only 2.5mln non-filers.

He said household women should not worry as they are not non-filers nor CNIC holder students. Federal Board of Revenue spokesperson said, non-filers are those who are not filing their tax returns despite taxable income.

Bakhtiar said FBR would forward a list to the FIA to stop non-filers from flying abroad.

The federal government has proposed heavy taxes and other steps in the budget 2024-25 for non-filers.